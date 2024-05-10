Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading 9.3% Higher

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) traded up 9.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.95 and last traded at $17.66. 188,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 765,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.92. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.77 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 262.39% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. Arcus Biosciences’s revenue was up 480.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 24,555 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $492,818.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 274,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,505,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $78,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,211,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,299,981.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 24,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $492,818.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 274,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,505,662.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,779. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,459,000 after buying an additional 110,528 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,780,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,802,000 after buying an additional 222,280 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after buying an additional 158,094 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $16,613,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 685,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 145,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

