Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Trading Up 6.2%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.80. 427,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,110,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.
Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter worth $37,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter worth $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Humacyte by 126.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 52,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter worth $53,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Humacyte Company Profile
Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.
