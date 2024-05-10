Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.32. Approximately 289,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 925,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRCT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cricut from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cricut from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cricut from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $231.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.67 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $4,830,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,273,978 shares in the company, valued at $25,473,313.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 18.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRCT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,416,000 after purchasing an additional 360,080 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Cricut by 584.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 423,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 361,904 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cricut by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter worth $758,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Cricut by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the period. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

