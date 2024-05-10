ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Stock Price Down 5.2%

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $103.50 and last traded at $105.66. 23,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 133,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.45.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.14.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.15 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

In other news, Director Leon J. Olivier sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $90,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,226,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 5,817.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 212,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,861,000 after purchasing an additional 208,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $20,328,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter worth about $12,377,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

