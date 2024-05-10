Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Shares Down 4.6%

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.61 and last traded at $13.61. 7,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 162,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLYS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.05.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.24. Analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc purchased 555,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $7,499,992.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,074,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,511,366. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mineralys Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalys Pacific LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $79,073,000. Braidwell LP boosted its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 267.8% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,023,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 62.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,188,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 457,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 969,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 289,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

