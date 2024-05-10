Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Magna International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Magna International

Magna International Price Performance

Magna International stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,796,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,797. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. Magna International has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.79.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Magna International had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 2,179.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Magna International during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.