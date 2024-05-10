TD Securities Cuts Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target to C$0.10

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 96.40% from the company’s current price.
Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Trading Up 16.3 %
Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) stock traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.78. 3,044,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,592. The stock has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.78.
About Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)
