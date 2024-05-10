TD Securities Cuts Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target to C$0.10

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 96.40% from the company’s current price.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Trading Up 16.3 %

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) stock traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.78. 3,044,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,592. The stock has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.78.

About Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

