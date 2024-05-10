Barclays Lowers Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $35.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.

RBLX has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.24.

Get Roblox alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Roblox

Roblox Price Performance

Roblox stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.44. The stock had a trading volume of 21,383,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,247,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.63. Roblox has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $456,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,747,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,945,913.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $1,081,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,326.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $456,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,747,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,945,913.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 512,374 shares of company stock worth $20,809,338. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 566.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 306.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.