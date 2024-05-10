Barclays Lowers Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $35.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.
RBLX has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.24.
Roblox Price Performance
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $456,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,747,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,945,913.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $1,081,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,326.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $456,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,747,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,945,913.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 512,374 shares of company stock worth $20,809,338. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 566.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 306.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
