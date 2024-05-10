Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Short Interest Down 76.7% in April

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the April 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of SMRI stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $28.67. 6,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,869. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average of $26.81. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.76.
About Bushido Capital US Equity ETF
