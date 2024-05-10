Barclays Raises Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target to $5.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE HBI traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $4.96. 9,087,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,506,165. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.54. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $5.86.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,265,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,140 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 98,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 69,197 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 212.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 409,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 278,383 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

