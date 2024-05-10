US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Raised to $67.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.24% from the company’s previous close.

USFD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

USFD traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $54.81. 2,094,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,152. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.38. US Foods has a 52-week low of $35.66 and a 52-week high of $55.39. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $2,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of US Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 36.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also

