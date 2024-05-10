Barclays Cuts Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Price Target to $42.00

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oddity Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Oddity Tech Price Performance

Shares of ODD stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.18. 775,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,100. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.87. Oddity Tech has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $97.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oddity Tech will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oddity Tech

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Oddity Tech by 8.3% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 28,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

