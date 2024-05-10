Barclays Increases Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target to $105.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAMT. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Camtek from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Camtek Stock Performance

Camtek stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.46. The stock had a trading volume of 408,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,059. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.09. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $95.13.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Camtek’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Camtek

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 574.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of Camtek by 1,436.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Camtek by 524.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Camtek by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

