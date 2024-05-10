Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at HC Wainwright

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MARA. BTIG Research raised Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.69.

Shares of MARA traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.16. 55,960,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,181,375. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a current ratio of 30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 5.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. The business had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 7.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Marathon Digital by 752.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

