Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC) Short Interest Update

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 307.0% from the April 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Silver Spike Investment Price Performance

Shares of SSIC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.30. 5,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,785. Silver Spike Investment has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Silver Spike Investment alerts:

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Silver Spike Investment had a net margin of 61.51% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silver Spike Investment will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silver Spike Investment Announces Dividend

Silver Spike Investment Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Silver Spike Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

(Get Free Report)

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.