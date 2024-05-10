Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ PRVA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.97. 1,042,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,779. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 94.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.39%. Privia Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $69,889.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,660,697.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 3,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $69,889.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,660,697.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 2,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $41,481.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,138.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,783 shares of company stock worth $582,886 over the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,959,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,399,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,779,000 after acquiring an additional 804,304 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 43.1% in the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,545,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,537,000 after acquiring an additional 465,294 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,344,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,920,000 after acquiring an additional 299,395 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,278,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,740,000 after purchasing an additional 274,345 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

