Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) PT Raised to $12.00

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lifetime Brands from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Lifetime Brands Price Performance

Shares of Lifetime Brands stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.61. 133,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,637. The stock has a market cap of $234.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07. Lifetime Brands has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $11.08.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCUT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 133,268 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $726,000. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

