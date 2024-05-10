HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 354.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of MOGO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 86,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,379. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. Mogo has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.96.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. Mogo had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mogo will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

