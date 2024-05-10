Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.25 target price on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 87.97% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

EXK remained flat at $3.33 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,432,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,256. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.13 million, a PE ratio of 167.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,728,758 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after buying an additional 459,393 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 88,937 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 55,557 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,160,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 140,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

