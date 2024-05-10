EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT Raised to $13.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EVCM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EverCommerce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of EVCM stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 224,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,856. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 1.05.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.11 million. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EverCommerce will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,061 shares in the company, valued at $11,628,549. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,345 shares of company stock worth $209,568. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

