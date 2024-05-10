Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Target Price to $37.00

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PGNY. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp downgraded Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

Progyny stock traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.53. 8,997,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,925. Progyny has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.41 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $219,873.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,414.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $219,873.24. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,414.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 71,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $2,694,081.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 86,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,770 shares of company stock worth $3,853,985. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Progyny by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Progyny by 5.3% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Progyny by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Progyny by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Progyny by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

