ReddCoin Trading 5.2% Lower This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $3.12 million and $490.40 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.96 or 0.00131453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009732 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011616 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000147 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001603 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.