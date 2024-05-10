Head to Head Contrast: Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) & Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) and Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and Vinci Partners Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group 13.39% 12.53% 10.10% Vinci Partners Investments 48.49% 18.79% 13.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.6% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.3% of Vinci Partners Investments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Risk and Volatility

Westwood Holdings Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Vinci Partners Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Westwood Holdings Group pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vinci Partners Investments pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Vinci Partners Investments has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Vinci Partners Investments is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vinci Partners Investments has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Westwood Holdings Group and Vinci Partners Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vinci Partners Investments 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vinci Partners Investments has a consensus target price of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 34.56%. Given Vinci Partners Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vinci Partners Investments is more favorable than Westwood Holdings Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and Vinci Partners Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group $89.79 million 1.26 $10.57 million $1.36 8.92 Vinci Partners Investments $91.03 million 6.44 $44.19 million $0.76 14.34

Vinci Partners Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Westwood Holdings Group. Westwood Holdings Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vinci Partners Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vinci Partners Investments beats Westwood Holdings Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westwood Holdings Group

(Get Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Vinci Partners Investments

(Get Free Report)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

