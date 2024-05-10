Head to Head Review: Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) vs. Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) and Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Compass and Alpha Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 1 4 4 0 2.33 Alpha Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compass presently has a consensus price target of $3.78, indicating a potential downside of 2.88%. Given Compass’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than Alpha Technology Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass -6.58% -70.51% -23.97% Alpha Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Compass and Alpha Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Compass and Alpha Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $4.89 billion N/A -$321.30 million ($0.68) -5.72 Alpha Technology Group $8.69 million 8.35 -$890,000.00 N/A N/A

Alpha Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.1% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Compass shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Compass beats Alpha Technology Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports. It also provides full-service title and escrow/settlement services to real estate agents' clients, real estate companies, and financial institutions relating to the closing of home purchases as well as the refinancing of home loans; and Compass Concierge, a program in which home sellers access to capital to front the cost of home improvement services. The company was formerly known as Urban Compass, Inc. and changed its name to Compass, Inc. in January 2021.Compass, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Alpha Technology Group

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems. It serves customers from various industries, including consulting, real estate, architectural design, carpark management, electronic payment services, logistics, investments, retail, textiles, wholesale and distribution, social services, etc. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

