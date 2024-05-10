Insider Buying: XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) CEO Buys 3,417 Shares of Stock

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) CEO Theodore J. Brombach bought 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $24,363.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 23,951 shares in the company, valued at $170,770.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:XFLT remained flat at $7.14 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 413,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,156. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $7.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 68,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the period.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

