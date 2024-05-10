NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) VP Johanna Nielsen Sells 282 Shares

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.92. 10,542,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,168,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $123.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in NIKE by 3.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,878 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 579.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,917 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 13,670 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

