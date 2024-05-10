Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Director William W. Burke Sells 2,500 Shares

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) Director William W. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,338.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tactile Systems Technology Price Performance

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. 197,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,013. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $330.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.23. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $26.11.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $24,954,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,897,000 after purchasing an additional 788,535 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,687,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 62.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 579,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 222,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2,388.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 150,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 144,343 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Further Reading

