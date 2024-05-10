Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Director William W. Burke Sells 2,500 Shares

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) Director William W. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,338.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.90. 197,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,013. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $330.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.23. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $26.11.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.25. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $77.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.
