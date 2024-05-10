Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Director Sells $59,785.56 in Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Avi Zeevi sold 10,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $59,785.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 483,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,723.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Payoneer Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PAYO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.84. 2,233,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,751. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.63 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 11.23%. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PAYO shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,579,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,897,000 after acquiring an additional 787,509 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,784,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,509 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Payoneer Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,317,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,663,000 after purchasing an additional 32,946 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,618,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,273,000 after buying an additional 320,108 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,979,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Featured Stories

