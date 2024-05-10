Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Director Raymond F. O’conor Sells 4,000 Shares

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $94,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,880.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Arrow Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Arrow Financial stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.74. 41,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.72. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $29.66.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $54.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.29 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Arrow Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AROW. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,726,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,239,000 after buying an additional 18,937 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 795,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,898,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 46.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Articles

