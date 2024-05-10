Insider Selling: DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Insider Sells 1,339 Shares of Stock

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.76. 1,898,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,252. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.10, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.25. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $1,533,000. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 88.7% in the first quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.2% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 18,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.7% in the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 34.5% in the first quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after acquiring an additional 43,798 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

