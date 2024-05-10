Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Sells C$281,049.66 in Stock

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Director Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov sold 215,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.31, for a total transaction of C$281,049.66.

Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov sold 108,600 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total transaction of C$135,532.80.

On Friday, May 3rd, Vladimir Pavlovich Agapov sold 315,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.24, for a total transaction of C$390,285.00.

Rusoro Mining Stock Performance

RML stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,491. The firm has a market cap of C$762.09 million, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.40. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.08 and a 12 month high of C$1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.86.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

