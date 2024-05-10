McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 31.250-32.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 31.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $355.3 billion-$361.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.6 billion.

McKesson Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $559.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,297. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $373.28 and a fifty-two week high of $566.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $531.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 27.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus upped their price target on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $571.47.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

