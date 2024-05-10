Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.410-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.0 million-$400.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $388.5 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CERT. JMP Securities started coverage on Certara in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Certara from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.06.

Certara Stock Performance

Shares of CERT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 437,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,649. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. Certara has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $22.65.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.80 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Certara

In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $243,094.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at $844,033.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $243,094.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,033.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,427 shares of company stock valued at $405,095 over the last three months. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

