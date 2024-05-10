Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Issues Earnings Results

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 65.64%. The business had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.
Benson Hill Price Performance
Benson Hill stock remained flat at $0.20 during trading on Friday. 284,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. Benson Hill has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.
About Benson Hill
