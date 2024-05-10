Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Issues Earnings Results

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 65.64%. The business had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Benson Hill Price Performance

Benson Hill stock remained flat at $0.20 during trading on Friday. 284,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. Benson Hill has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

About Benson Hill

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.