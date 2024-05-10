Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.26), Zacks reports. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.
Douglas Elliman Price Performance
Shares of DOUG stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.17. 1,740,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,547. Douglas Elliman has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $106.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93.
Douglas Elliman Company Profile
