Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.26), Zacks reports. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of DOUG stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.17. 1,740,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,547. Douglas Elliman has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $106.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

