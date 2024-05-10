Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.34), Zacks reports. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a negative net margin of 43.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 577,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.42. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.24.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is -138.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Commercial Real Estate

In related news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe bought 3,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $50,248.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,828.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

