Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

ACHR stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,870,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,963,862. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. Archer Aviation has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $7.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $3,680,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,451,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,077,912. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500 in the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

