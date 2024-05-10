Troy Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.2 %

SPGI traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $431.48. The company had a trading volume of 858,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,053. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $422.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $421.10. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.