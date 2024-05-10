Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,160 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.6% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $482.29. 2,740,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $216.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $331.89 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $502.97 and a 200 day moving average of $559.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.