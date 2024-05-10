Oldfield Partners LLP Lowers Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Oldfield Partners LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial comprises approximately 0.2% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,752,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,129,000 after buying an additional 495,584 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,122,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,309,000 after purchasing an additional 795,754 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 819,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after purchasing an additional 70,615 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,336,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Price Performance

NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,226. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.30.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.