ETF Store Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

ETF Store Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,763,000 after buying an additional 14,800,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,795,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,618,000 after buying an additional 1,507,066 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,279,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,247,000 after purchasing an additional 584,906 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,983,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,090,000 after purchasing an additional 322,503 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.02. 777,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,899. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.48. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.