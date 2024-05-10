Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Holdings Cut by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,587 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up 2.4% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $73,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,532,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,510,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,728,000 after buying an additional 429,473 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 32,275.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 221,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,489,000 after acquiring an additional 220,764 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Moody’s by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,671,000 after acquiring an additional 206,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,301,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,359,927,000 after acquiring an additional 205,800 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCO traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $400.35. 650,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,363. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.86 and a fifty-two week high of $407.62.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

