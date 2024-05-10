Troy Asset Management Ltd Sells 4,710 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $17,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Clorox by 3.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 301,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,486,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $791,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,239,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 73.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.74 and a 200 day moving average of $143.65. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $169.87.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 248.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

