Oldfield Partners LLP Sells 2,000 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Oldfield Partners LLP lowered its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano comprises 0.2% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,495,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,381,000 after buying an additional 1,350,922 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 852,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,085,000 after purchasing an additional 631,270 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,043,000 after purchasing an additional 286,254 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 770,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,051,000 after purchasing an additional 215,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,880,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,266,000 after purchasing an additional 193,543 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on FMX shares. HSBC upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FMX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.97. 354,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,918. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.57 and a 200 day moving average of $126.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.95. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $95.49 and a 1-year high of $143.43.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.91%. Equities analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $1.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.80%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

