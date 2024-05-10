Oldfield Partners LLP Grows Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Oldfield Partners LLP increased its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Allegiant Travel comprises about 0.4% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90,496 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 647,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,453,000 after buying an additional 122,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 19.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,222,000 after acquiring an additional 42,688 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at $141,350,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,382,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.44. 465,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,057. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.32. The firm has a market cap of $974.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.23 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,398 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

