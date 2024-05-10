Troy Asset Management Ltd Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,362 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.9% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $60,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,685.7% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $99.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,131,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,286. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.47. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

View Our Latest Report on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.