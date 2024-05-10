Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Booking comprises 0.9% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $26,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $25.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,805.75. 282,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,263. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3,538.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,422.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,456.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,485,975 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,876.96.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

