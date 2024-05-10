Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by ETF Store Inc.

ETF Store Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,776,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,094 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.87. 720,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.78 and a 200 day moving average of $112.18.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

