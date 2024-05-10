ETF Store Inc. Buys 1,587 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 4.0% of ETF Store Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 530,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,936,000 after acquiring an additional 526,057 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.74. 897,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,890. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

