Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. Purchases 40,128 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,128 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage accounts for about 2.4% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAP. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 76.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 40.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,194,000 after purchasing an additional 988,864 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,087,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,332,000 after buying an additional 355,694 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 9,466.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,211,000 after buying an additional 2,121,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,017,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,275,000 after acquiring an additional 218,002 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.53.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,615,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,216. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.30. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $55.67 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

